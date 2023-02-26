Tennis

Hurkacz wins Marseille Open, beats Bonzi in straight sets

Top-seeded Hurkacz defeated World No.60 Bonzi 6-3, 7-6(4) in an hour and 31 minutes to clinch his sixth tour-level title and first since Halle last year.

Team Sportstar
26 February, 2023 20:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP250 tournament in Marseille, France on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP250 tournament in Marseille, France on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hubert Hurkacz beat local favourite Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to win the ATP250 tournament in Marseille on Sunday.

World No.11 Hurkacz hit 19 aces, saved three set points at 5-6 in the second set before holding firm in the tie-break to win his first title of the 2023 season.

“I think my game is getting better,” said Hurkacz in the post-match interview. “I’m super happy with the way I competed today. I was able to come up with some good shots and good serves in the important moments, so I’m really happy with that.”

The 26-year-old Pole will move to within 96 points of World No. 10 Holger Rune of Denmark in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

