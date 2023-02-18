Tennis

Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles

World number one Iga Swiatek won her second successive Qatar Open title on Saturday, sweeping past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

AFP
18 February, 2023 22:47 IST
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match Jessica Pegula of the U.S

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match Jessica Pegula of the U.S | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

It was the Pole’s first title of 2023 and the 12th of her career.

Swiatek, the reigning French and US Open champion, dropped just five games all week in Doha on her way to the title.

Swiatek completed victory over world number four Pegula in just 69 minutes to take her career head-to-head over the American to 5-2.

Doha remains a special place for Swiatek -- last year her title triumph in the Qatari capital sparked a 37-match winning streak which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.

