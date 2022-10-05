Tennis

Iga Swiatek wins first match since US Open as Ajla Tomljanovic retires

The world number one was leading 7-5, 2-2 in a tight encounter when the Australian quit, shortly after clutching her knee in pain.

Ostrava, Czech Republic 05 October, 2022 22:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek reacts before match point against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the 2022 US Open women’s singles final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 10, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Iga Swiatek won her first match since clinching the US Open title on Wednesday as Ajla Tomljanovic retired injured from their second-round tie in Ostrava.

"It was a great match and it's unfortunate that something happened -- I hope she's going to recover quickly," said Swiatek.

The Pole won her third Grand Slam title, and second of the year, at Flushing Meadows last month with a straight-sets victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final.

"I've had a three-week break from playing matches, and after such an intense time it seems like a lot," she said.

"I felt like I need to get back to the rhythm, and it wasn't easy."

Swiatek edged a close first set with a break in the 12th game.

Tomljanovic, who reached both the Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals this season, came back from a break down early in the second set before retiring.

Swiatek will face either American Caty McNally or Czech home hope Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.

