India denied entry into ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, deemed ‘extreme risk’ nation

The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as 'extreme risk' nation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Czech Republic Embassy here has refused to issue visas to the players.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) earlier this month named a three-member Under-14 boys team comprising Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 7.

The AITA reached out to the Sports Ministry on July 17, seeking intervention in the matter and the (Sports Authority of India) SAI subsequently approached the External Affairs Ministry on July 19. However, the matter remained unresolved.

"It's unfortunate. The boys needed exposure. If they had to deny us visas, why did the ITF (International Tennis Federation) enter our team in the tournament," said AITA secretary General Anil Dhupar.

India reeled under a horrific second wave of coronavirus but the situation has improved now, prompting the central and State governments to reopen the economy.