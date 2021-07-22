Tennis Tennis India denied entry into ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, deemed ‘extreme risk’ nation The AITA, which had named a three-member Under-14 boys team, questioned the ITF’s decision to enter the team in the tournament only to deny it visas. PTI NEW DELHI 22 July, 2021 17:43 IST The AITA termed the situation unfortunate and said that the boys needed the exposure the tournament would have provided. (Representative image) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 22 July, 2021 17:43 IST The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as 'extreme risk' nation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.The Czech Republic Embassy here has refused to issue visas to the players.The All India Tennis Association (AITA) earlier this month named a three-member Under-14 boys team comprising Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 7.READ: Tokyo 2020: Djokovic to start quest for gold against DellienThe AITA reached out to the Sports Ministry on July 17, seeking intervention in the matter and the (Sports Authority of India) SAI subsequently approached the External Affairs Ministry on July 19. However, the matter remained unresolved."It's unfortunate. The boys needed exposure. If they had to deny us visas, why did the ITF (International Tennis Federation) enter our team in the tournament," said AITA secretary General Anil Dhupar.India reeled under a horrific second wave of coronavirus but the situation has improved now, prompting the central and State governments to reopen the economy. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :