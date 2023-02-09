Tennis

India to host Morocco in Davis Cup World Group two match in September

The 2-3 loss to World No.9 Holger Rune-led Denmark last Sunday resulted in India being relegated to World Group II of the Davis Cup for the first time ever.

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 22:36 IST
Rohan Bopanna (center) and Yuki Bhambri (right) of India in action during the Davis Cup World Group I play-off against Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark in Hilleroed on Feb. 4, 2023.

Rohan Bopanna (center) and Yuki Bhambri (right) of India in action during the Davis Cup World Group I play-off against Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark in Hilleroed on Feb. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India will host Morocco in a Davis Cup World Group II match this year in September, as per the draw announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.

Rohit Rajpal-led team, comprising Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, lost 2-3 against Denmark, which had World No.9 Holger Rune in its lineup, in a World Group I play-off tie in Hilleroed last Sunday which resulted in India being relegated to World Group II for the first time ever.

Rune beat Bhambri and Nagal in singles while also teaming up with Johannes Ingildsen to win the doubles tie against the much more experience duo of Bopanna and Bhambri.

Second-seeded Indian team will face Morocco at home on either September 15-16 or 16-17, a week before the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Winner of the fixture between India and Morocco will be up against one of the losers from the World Group I ties which will also take place in September, in the 2024 World Group I play-offs. The losing team will have to play in the 2024 World Group II play-offs against one of the best-performing teams from this year’s regional Group III events.

Morocco, which beat Ivory Coast 3-1 in the World Group II play-off this year, has World No.450 Elliot Benchetrit as its top-ranked singles player. World No.614 Adam Moundir is the top-ranked Moroccan player in doubles.

