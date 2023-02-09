India to host Morocco in Davis Cup World Group two match in September

India will host Morocco in a Davis Cup World Group II match this year in September, as per the draw announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.

Rohit Rajpal-led team, comprising Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, lost 2-3 against Denmark, which had World No.9 Holger Rune in its lineup, in a World Group I play-off tie in Hilleroed last Sunday which resulted in India being relegated to World Group II for the first time ever.

India to play Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group II home tie which to be played on either 15-16 or 16-17 September 2023...🇮🇳

The choice of dates will be determined by the host nation...🎾 #Davis_Cup#World_Group_II#IndiavsMorocco#Draws@ddsportschannel@ITFTennis — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) February 9, 2023

Rune beat Bhambri and Nagal in singles while also teaming up with Johannes Ingildsen to win the doubles tie against the much more experience duo of Bopanna and Bhambri.

Second-seeded Indian team will face Morocco at home on either September 15-16 or 16-17, a week before the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Winner of the fixture between India and Morocco will be up against one of the losers from the World Group I ties which will also take place in September, in the 2024 World Group I play-offs. The losing team will have to play in the 2024 World Group II play-offs against one of the best-performing teams from this year’s regional Group III events.

Morocco, which beat Ivory Coast 3-1 in the World Group II play-off this year, has World No.450 Elliot Benchetrit as its top-ranked singles player. World No.614 Adam Moundir is the top-ranked Moroccan player in doubles.