Indian sports news wrap, February 1

TENNIS

AITA women’s tennis: Janani beats top seed Ramesh

Janani Ramesh beat top seed Sahira Singh 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, Janani will face RAcita Talwar who got past Kavya Khirwar in three sets.

The other semifinal will be between Riya Uboveja and Samriti Punyani.

The results (quarterfinals): Janani Ramesh bt Sahira Singh 6-2, 7-5; Rachita Talwar bt Kavya Khirwar 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Samriti Punyani bt Rutuparna Choudhary 6-2, 6-1; Riya Uboveja bt Vidhi Jani 6-4, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srimivasan

Challenger Tennis Tournament: Anirudh and Vijay in quarterfinals

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Roman Jebavy and Petr Nouza 2-6, 6-3, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Koblenz, Germany.

The results: €118,000 Challenger, Koblenz, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Roman Jebavy & Petr Nouza (Cze) 2-6, 6-3, [10-7]; Robin Haase (Ned) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Arjun Kadhe & Daniel Masur (Ger) 2-6, 6-4, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (first round): Leonardo Rossi (Ita) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

CRICKET

CAB to reward Titas, Richa, Hrishita with Rs 10 Lakh each

The victorious women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup trio of Titas Sadhu, Richa Ghosh and Hrishita Basu will be rewarded with prize money of Rs 10 Lakh each by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), president Snehashish Ganguly announced on Wednesday.

“The girls have made us proud. We are happy to announce prize money of Rs 10 Lakh each for the three girls from Bengal. Titas was impressive with the ball in the final. I congratulate and wish them the best for the future,” the CAB president added during a press meeting.

The girls from Bengal, who played a vital role in the team that beat England in the final recently, will arrive in the city on Thursday morning, except Richa Ghosh, who joins the senior team in South Africa.

The CAB top brass led by President Snehasish Ganguly will be present at the Kolkata airport to ensure a warm welcome for the World Cup-winning girls.

CAB president also said that Titas, Richa and Hrishita will be felicitated by the association at the Eden Gardens at a date, which will soon be announced as per the availability of all three players.

-Team Sportstar

BEACH FOOTBALL

Kerala triumphs in the first National beach soccer championship.

Defender K.V. Jikson scored three goals as Kerala thrashed Punjab 13-4 and won the first National beach soccer championship in Surat on Wednesday.

U. Suhail, J. Stephin, T.K.B. Musheer and R. Roy also scored two goals each in Kerala’s impressive victory.

“Our players are mainly from the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. And since we did not have enough time to conduct a State championship, we had a trial to select the State team,” said P. Anilkumar, the secretary of the Kerala Football Association.

The Kerala team won the first National Beach Soccer Championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The result (final): Kerala 13 (A. Kamaludheen 0, S. Siju 5, K.V. Jikson 8, 30 & 33, U. Suhail 7 & 12, J. Stephin 13 & 14-p, T.K.B. Musheer 17 & 21, R. Roy 24-p & 30-p) bt Punjab 4 (K.V. Jikson 6-og, Akash Babu 7, S. Siju 28-og, Rajwinder Singh 35).

-Stan Ryan