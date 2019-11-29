India vs Pakistan Davis Cup live streaming, schedule, all you need to know: When and where to watch IND vs PAK

When is the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan?

The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played from 29-30 Nov 2019.

Where is the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan being played?

The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the National Tennis Center, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

What time does the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan begin?

The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

There's no confirmation over the broadcast of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match in India. However, DD might air the match live.