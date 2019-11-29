Tennis Tennis India vs Pakistan Davis Cup live streaming, schedule, all you need to know: When and where to watch IND vs PAK India will take on Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie in Kazakhstan after the fixture was shifted to a neutral venue following a series of dramatic events in the build up. Team Sportstar 29 November, 2019 12:10 IST Captain Rohit Rajpal (centre) and coach Zeeshan Ali discuss a point with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan during the Davis Cup team's training in Delhi on Saturday. Team Sportstar 29 November, 2019 12:10 IST When is the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan?The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played from 29-30 Nov 2019.Where is the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan being played?The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the National Tennis Center, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.What time does the Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan begin?The Davis Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the international friendly match between Brazil and Argentina?There's no confirmation over the broadcast of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match in India. However, DD might air the match live.Teams:India Squad:Saketh MyneniRamkumar RamanathanJeevan NedunchezhiyanSumit NagalLeander PaesCaptain: Rohit RajpalPakistan Squad:Huzaifa Abdul RehmanShoaib KhanYousuf KhanAhmad KamilAmjad HafeezCaptain: Muhammad Shoaib Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.