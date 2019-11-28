India vs Pakistan Davis Cup: Timeline of events in lead-up to Ind vs Pak match in Kazakhstan

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in a Davis Cup tie after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) informed the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that the contest would be taking place in Kazakhstan.

Here's a detailed timeline of the events in the lead-up to the encounter between two arch rivals.

February 6, 2019: The Indian Davis Cup team was drawn to meet Pakistan in away tie. No Indian Davis Cup squad had travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, India won 4-0. Pakistan had hosted Uzbekistan and Korea last year in Islamabad on grass courts. It's an away tie for India since the last tie between the two nations was played in Mumbai in 2006, which India won 3-2.

August 10, 2019: Pakistan was scheduled to host India in the Asia/Oceania Group I September 14-15 tie for the first time in 55 years. The winning side findd a place in the World Group playoffs. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) wrote to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) requesting for the Davis Cup tie to be shifted out of Pakistan and played at a neutral venue instead.

READ: Davis Cup: Croatia to face India or Pakistan in 2020 qualifier

August 14, 2019: India's national tennis federation asked the world governing body ITF to either postpone the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Islamabad or take it to a neutral venue "suo moto" given the current diplomatic tension between the two countries.

August 22, 2019: India’s Davis Cup match against Pakistan was postponed to November after a security review by the International Tennis Federation. The tie was to be held in Islamabad on September 14-15. The ITF said it was postponing the tie under “exceptional circumstance“.

September 13, 2019: The rescheduled Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan would be tentatively held on November 29 or 30 in Islamabad subject to another security review, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said.

October 15, 2019: The national tennis federation decides to begin the process to procure Pakistan visas for its players and support staff, indicating that it may send a team to the neighbouring nation for the Davis Cup tie in case the ITF rejects its request to shift the matches to a neutral venue.

October 26, 2019: Leander Paes returns to the Indian Davis Cup squad for the first time since April 2018 after making himself available for the upcoming tie against Pakistan when country’s top players and non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi have refused to travel to the neighbouring nation, citing security concerns.

Read: Special week in my tennis journey: Jeevan on Davis Cup debut

November 5, 2019: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) agreed to the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) request to move the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie out of Pakistan.

November 6, 2019: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) decides to appeal against the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) decision to shift their Davis Cup tie against India to a neutral venue, saying the world governing body and the Indian tennis federation have lowered their stature with this move.

November 7, 2019: The AITA decides to go through the selection process all over again after the ITF announced that the Davis Cup tie vs Pakistan would be moved to a neautral venue.

Read: Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of India vs Pakistan tie

November 14, 2019: India picks an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad. Leander Paes returned to the Indian team after more than a year along with top players Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasi Kumar Mukund and Rohan Bopanna, who had reservations on travelling to Pakistan due to security concerns.

November 18, 2019: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) informed the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie will be held in Kazakhstan.