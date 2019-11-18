India vs Pakistan Davis Cup: Kazakhstan to be neutral venue

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has informed the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie will be held in Kazakhstan if the clash is to be held at a neutral venue.



The Pakistan Tennis Federation had earlier appealed to the ITF to reconsider its decision to shift the tie out of Islamabad, Pakistan, after the ITF ruled on November 4 that the tie should be held at a neutral stage. The ITF's ruling came after the AITA had requested for a change of venue owing to security concerns.

Since Kazakhstan has the "visa on arrival" procedure, the formalities are believed to be a lot more easy than elsewhere, with the tie scheduled to be staged on November 29 and 30.

Originally, Pakistan had been given five days to confirm the neutral venue on November 4, but that has been stretched to November 18.