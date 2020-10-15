Tennis Tennis Indian challenge ends in two tennis tournaments Divij Sharan in partnership with Jackson Withrow lost in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of an ATP tournament in Germany, while in a Challenger in Spain, Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan were ousted. Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 October, 2020 20:05 IST File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and Purav Raja in action at the Bengaluru Open, earlier this year. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 October, 2020 20:05 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with Jackson Withrow of the US was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €325,610 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.In the Challenger in Spain, the top seeded Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan got beaten in the doubles quarterfinals by the Spanish team of Gerard Granollers and Pedro Martinez. Sriram Balaji, who had made semifinals last two weeks with Luca Margaroli, lost the doubles quarterfinals to a French team.The results:€ 325,610 ATP, Cologne, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) bt Jackson Withrow (US) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.€ 44,820 Challenger, Alicante, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Gerard Granollers & Pedro Martinez (Esp) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2; Enzo Couacaud & Albano Olivetti (Fra) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos