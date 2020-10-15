Indian challenge ends in two tennis tournaments

Divij Sharan in partnership with Jackson Withrow of the US was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €325,610 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.

In the Challenger in Spain, the top seeded Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan got beaten in the doubles quarterfinals by the Spanish team of Gerard Granollers and Pedro Martinez. Sriram Balaji, who had made semifinals last two weeks with Luca Margaroli, lost the doubles quarterfinals to a French team.

The results:

€ 325,610 ATP, Cologne, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) bt Jackson Withrow (US) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.

€ 44,820 Challenger, Alicante, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Gerard Granollers & Pedro Martinez (Esp) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2; Enzo Couacaud & Albano Olivetti (Fra) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-4.