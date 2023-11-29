Indian sports news wrap, November 29

TENNIS

ITF junior tennis: Laxmisiri Dandu knocks out top seed Malika Amirgalieva

Laxmisiri Dandu knocked out top seed Malika Amirgalieva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 7-5 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Laxmisiri will challenge the national junior champion Aishwarya Jadhav.

In another match, Aishi Bisht beat second seed Yasmin Vvlrova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan.

In the boys section, Samarth Sahita sailed past second seed Kazuma Kimura of Japan to set up a quarterfinal against Rethin Pranav, the champion of the last tournament.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Maximus Wong (Sgp) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Aarjun Pandit bt Vishal Prakash 6-7(20), 6-0, 1-0 (retired); Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn) bt Egor Shcherbakov 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Aleksandar Daskalovic (Srb) bt Bushan Haobam 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Juan Kim (Kor) bt Dhiraj Reddy 6-3, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Nikita NIkolenko (Kaz) 7-5, 6-4; Rethin Pranav bt Pavel Skvortcov 6-3, 6-0; Samarth Sahita bt Kazuma Kimura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3. Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt Malika Amirgalieva (Kaz) 7-5, 7-5; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Aakruti Sonkusare 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; Aradhyaa Verma bt Leila Akhmetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Rishitha Basireddy bt Aanya Choubey 6-2, 6-0; Eva Khrustaleva bt Jannar Chiripal 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Sohini Mohanty bt Mahi Khore 6-2, 6-4; Ariana Gogulina bt Diva Ramesh 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2; Aishi Bisht bt Yasmin Vavrova (Svk) 6-2, 6-3

-Team Sportstar

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari had to fight her way past Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5, saving two match points, in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.

Vaidehi trailed 1-5 in the third set, and survived the match points to reel off six games on the trot to pull through for a dramatic victory. She will play Soha Sadiq in the pre-quarterfinals.

In another match, Sravya Shivani beat eighth seed Smriti Bhasin for the loss of five games to set up a second round against Tanisha Kashyap.

The results (first round) Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5; Soha Sadiq bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-3; Saumya Vig bt Yashaswini Panwar 6-4, 6-4; Anastasia Sukhotina bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Akanksha NItture 6-0, 6-1; Sonal Patil bt Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu (Aus) 6-4, 6-0; Suhitha Maruri bt Anjali Rathi 6-4, 5-5 (retired); Humera Baharmus bt Elena Jamshidi (Den) 7-5, 6-4; Antonia Schmidt (GEr) bt Kundali Majgaine 6-4, 6-1; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 1-6, 6-0; Sejal Bhutada bt Divya Bhardwaj 7-5, 6-3; Ekaterina Yashina bt Madhurima Sawant 6-4, 6-2; Sravya Shivani bt Smriti Bhasin 6-1, 6-4; Tanisha Kashyap bt Paavanii Paathak 6-3, 6-1; Demi Tran (Ned) bt Yubrani Banerjee 7-6(5), 6-1; Diletta Cherubini (Ita) bt Dhara Thakor 6-0, 6-0.

-Team Sportstar