Indian sports news wrap, November 29

TENNIS
ITF junior tennis: Laxmisiri Dandu knocks out top seed Malika Amirgalieva
Laxmisiri Dandu knocked out top seed Malika Amirgalieva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 7-5 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.
In the quarterfinals, Laxmisiri will challenge the national junior champion Aishwarya Jadhav.
In another match, Aishi Bisht beat second seed Yasmin Vvlrova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan.
In the boys section, Samarth Sahita sailed past second seed Kazuma Kimura of Japan to set up a quarterfinal against Rethin Pranav, the champion of the last tournament.
The results (pre-quarterfinals)
-Team Sportstar
Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari had to fight her way past Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5, saving two match points, in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.
Vaidehi trailed 1-5 in the third set, and survived the match points to reel off six games on the trot to pull through for a dramatic victory. She will play Soha Sadiq in the pre-quarterfinals.
In another match, Sravya Shivani beat eighth seed Smriti Bhasin for the loss of five games to set up a second round against Tanisha Kashyap.
The results (first round)
-Team Sportstar
