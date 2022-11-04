Indian sports wrap, November 4: Maaya Rajeshwaran wins Asian U-14 girls title

TENNIS

Asian Under-14 Championship: Maaya beats Harithashree

Jalandhar: Top seed Maaya Rajeshwaran fought her way past second seed Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(3) in the girls final of the Asian Under-14 tennis championship at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

It was a double crown for Maaya, as she in partnership with Snigdha Ruhil beat Diya Ramesh and Harithashree for the doubles title.

In the boys final, second seed Showrya Samala beat top seed Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-4, 6-3. The doubles title was bagged by Shaurya Bhardwaj and Parthiv Kalita.

The results (finals): Under-14 boys: Showrya Samala bt Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Shaurya Bhardwaj & Parthiv Kalita bt Kushagra Arora & D Patil 7-5, 6-2. Under-14 girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(3). Doubles: Maaya Rajeshwaran & Snigdha Ruhil bt Diya Ramesh & Harithashree Venkatesh 7-5, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Middelkoop beaten in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop were beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the doubles quarterfinals of the €6,008,725 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Paris on Friday.

The Indo-Dutch pair collected 180 ATP points and €43,300.

The results:

€6,008,725 ATP Masters, Paris, France

Doubles (quarterfinals): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (GBR) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4.

$53,120 Challenger, Charlottesville, USA

Doubles (quarterfinals): Alex Lawson (USA) & Artem Sitak (Nzl) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-7(1), 7-6(4), [10-8].

$53,120 Challenger, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Singles (pre-quarterfinal): Nicolas Kicker (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Eduardo Ribeiro & Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra) 6-2, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Al Zahra, Kuwait

Doubles (semifinals): Pruchya Isaro (Tha) & Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Bader Alabdullah & Essa Qabazard (Kuw) 7-5, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Ithaca, USA

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuta Kikuchi (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia w.o. Robin Catry (Fra) & Fons Van Sambeek (Ned).

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Aliona Falei bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Evgeniya Burdina & Ekaterina Shalimova bt Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) & Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 7-5, 4-6, [10-4].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA Championship series juniors: Aniruddh, Riya win U-18 titles

Chandigarh: Aniruddh Sangra and Riya Kaushik won the under-18 boys and girls titles respectively in the AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

The results (finals):

Under-18 boys: Aniruddh Sangra bt Ashwajit Senjam 6-3, 6-0.

Under-14 boys: Raghav Sarode bt Abhinav Chaudhary 7-6(4), 6-1.

Under-18 girls: Riya Kaushik bt Radha Sadhra 7-5, 6-3.

Under-14 girls: Mannat Awasthi bt Kritika Sharma 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Junior Davis Cup: Argentina edges India 2-1

New Delhi: Indian team put up a better fare but got beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the positional play-off in the Junior Davis Cup under-16 World Group tennis competition in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday.

India managed to win the doubles after losing the two singles matches. India will next play Mexico, which was beaten by Morocco.

India had finished fourth in the group as it lost to Czech Republic, Italy and Britain. It will be fighting for a better spot in the bottom four slots of the 16-team event.

The results:

Positional play-off: Argentina bt India 2-1 (Valentin Garay bt Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 6-2; Maximo Zeitune bt Rushil Khosla 6-4, 4-6, [10-0]; Lucca Guercio & Valentin Garay lost to Rushil & Vansh Nandal 4-1, 3-5 [7-10]).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF seniors: Chandra claims double crown

Jhajjar: Chandra Bhushan beat Laxmi Kant Tanwar 6-3, 3-6, [10-5] in the over-55 final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

It was a double crown for Chandra Bhushan as he won the doubles title in partnership with Laxmi Kant Tanwar.

The results (finals):

Over-35: Indra Kumar Mahajan bt Vikas Choudhari 7-6(5), 6-1.

Over-40: Dilip Mohanty bt Punar Bhasin 6-4, 7-5.

Over-45: Avinash Kunwar w.o. Quamaruddin Khan.

Over-50: Narendra Kankaria bt Ashish Pant 6-3, 6-1.

Over-55: Chandra Bhushan bt Laxmi Kant Tanwar 6-3, 3-6, [10-5].

Over-60: Pawan Jain bt Sanjai Kumar 7-5, 7-6(6).

Over-65: Yogesh Shah bt Murthati Suresh 6-3, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Nishna lone Indian to make cut at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, lies 17th

Pattaya: Nishna Patel brought home a card of one-under 71 to emerge as the lone Indian to make the cut at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific golf on Friday.

Patel thus took her total to one-under for 36 holes to lie tied 17th at the halfway stage at the Siam Country Club.

Defending champion Mizuki Hashimoto (66) took the lead at 9-under.

Hashimoto was followed by Korea’s Lim Jiyoo (68) at 8-under, while Chinese Taipei’s Huang Ting-Hsuan (69) was third. Three players including one of the three runner-ups from 2021, Kelsey Bennett (72) were tied for fourth.

Avani Prashanth (74-76) missed the cut after feeling unwell overnight. Two of the other Indian girls, were also not fully fit. Ceerat Kang had a wrist injury and Mannat Brar ran fever last night.

As Nishna alone carries the Indian challenge into the weekend, Avani Prashanth (74-76), Mannat Brar (75-77), Kriti Chowhan (73-84), Sifat Sagoo (77-80) and Ceerat Kang (79-86) missed the cut.

The 16-year-old Mumbai girl, Nishna, who missed the cut last year at the same tournament in Abu Dhabi, followed up her first round 72 with a 1-under.

She had a good start with a par on the tenth that was followed by birdies on 11th and the 13th as she rose up the leaderboard. Back-to-back bogeys on 14th and 15th on the tricky greens at the Waterside course of the Siam Country Club, pulled her back.

Nishna, who plays at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, steadied her play with ten pars in a row from the 16th to the seventh on the front stretch of the course. She holed a neat birdie on the Par-4 eighth and then parred the ninth, her closing hole.

With her brother, Ronav on the bag, Nishna, whose experience includes playing at the Le Golf National at the World Amateur Team Championship and the Women’s Amateur Championship, hit well off the tee and showed some good iron play.

She did give herself a lot of chance, but the tricky greens took a toll, but she did not give anything except on the 14th and 15th.

The highest ranked Thai player in the field, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, reached eight-under par in her round at one stage, but dropped four shots in three holes late in her round for a 73 that saw her drop to tied seventh place alongside overnight leader, Malaysia’s Liyana Durisic.

- PTI