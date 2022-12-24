Indian team announced for 2023 Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Denmark

The selection committee of the All India Tennis Association, with Nandan Bal as the Chairman, has announced a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be played against Denmark on indoor hard courts at Hillerod, Denmark, on February 4 and 5.

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri will be the team.

The former No.1 player, Sumit Nagal has been named as the reserve.

A glimpse of team India for the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff tie against Denmark...

Balram Singh and Sai Jayalakshmy were the other selectors, while captain Rohit Rajpal, coach Zeeshan Ali and AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar, were also part of the virtual meeting.

Rajpal was retained as the skipper on Friday. The 51-year-old, who is the AITA Treasurer, has recently been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

India holds a 2-1 win-loss record against Denmark. In the last tie, India beat Denmark 4-0 at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on grass in March this year.

India had won 3-2 in 1984, and the only loss was in 1927.

The 19-year-old Holger Rune, ranked No.11 in the world, could be the major stumbling block for India, while the other leading players are August Holmgren and Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 480 and 666 respectively.