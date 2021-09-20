Home India WTA, Ostrava: Rutuja Bhosale beaten in qualifying round India's Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by second seed Magda Linette in the first qualifying round of the USD 565,530 WTA tennis tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 19:12 IST FILE PHOTO: Rutuja Bhosale will play in the main draw of the event, in doubles. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 19:12 IST Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by second seed Magda Linette of Poland in the first qualifying round of the USD 565,530 WTA tennis tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic.ALSO READ - Shruti Ahlawat aspires to play junior Grand SlamsRutuja will play in the doubles main draw with Emily Webley Smith of Britain as her partner. Sania Mirza has been seeded second with Shuai Zhang of China. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :