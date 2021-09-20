WTA, Ostrava: Rutuja Bhosale beaten in qualifying round

Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by second seed Magda Linette of Poland in the first qualifying round of the USD 565,530 WTA tennis tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Rutuja will play in the doubles main draw with Emily Webley Smith of Britain as her partner. Sania Mirza has been seeded second with Shuai Zhang of China.