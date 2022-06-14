Tennis Tennis Murray withdraws from Queen's Club C'ships due to injury Murray, a five-times champion at Queen's who last won the title in 2016, suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's Stuttgart Open final loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini. Reuters 14 June, 2022 09:14 IST File photo: Murray last won a title on grass at Wimbledon in 2016 while his last ATP Tour triumph came in Antwerp in 2019. - REUTERS Reuters 14 June, 2022 09:14 IST Former world number one Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship in London after picking up an abdominal injury, the tournament's organisers said on Monday.Murray, a five-times champion at Queen's who last won the title in 2016, suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's Stuttgart Open final loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini.RELATED | Murray unsure about severity of abdomen problem The 35-year-old Scot's movements were restricted in the deciding set when he called for the physiotherapist twice and received treatment at court-side before finishing the match."The (Queen's Club) tournament means a lot to me and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on grass already," Murray said in a statement.He last won a title on grass at Wimbledon in 2016 while his last ATP Tour triumph came in Antwerp in 2019. He has two weeks to recover before Wimbledon gets underway on June 27. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :