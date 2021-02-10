Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Venus makes painful exit after rolling ankle Venus Williams started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to play an approach shot while trailing 1-5 in the opening set. Reuters MELBOURNE 10 February, 2021 13:17 IST Venus Williams of The United States of America looks on between games in her Women's Singles second round match against Sara Errani of Italy. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 10 February, 2021 13:17 IST Venus Williams refused to give up after suffering an injury against Italian Sara Errani and fought through pain before bowing out of the Australian Open second round with a 6-1 6-0 defeat on Wednesday.The 40-year-old American, a seven-times Grand Slam winner and twice finalist at Melbourne Park, started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to play an approach shot while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.ALSO READ| Australian Open: Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller Williams shrieked in pain before hobbling to her chair to receive medical attention and a retirement looked imminent by the American.But after receiving heavy strapping on her ankle and extra taping on the knee she returned to court amid wide applause from those present at the John Cain Arena.ALSO READ| Australian Open: Serena sees off Stojanovic, Kvitova crashes out Williams did not win another game with her movement severely hampered during the rest of the match as she hobbled between points with pain reflecting prominently on her face.She left the court to another round of applause as qualifier Errani set up a third round clash against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei, who defeated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 earlier. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos