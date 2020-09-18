Tennis Tennis Italian Open: Monfils subjected to racist abuse online after early exit Fifth seed Gael Monfils of France had received a bye into the second round of the 2020 Italian Open, and he lost 6-2, 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer on Thursday. Reuters 18 September, 2020 22:02 IST Frenchman Gael Monfils said he received abusive comments as personal messages on Instagram (File Photo). Reuters 18 September, 2020 22:02 IST France's Gael Monfils revealed on Friday that he had been racially abused on Instagram following his early exit at the Italian Open in Rome.Fifth seed Monfils, who had received a bye into the second round, lost 6-2, 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer on Thursday after which he received the abusive comments as personal messages, with one fan calling him a “stupid black monkey” and “slave”.READ | Spectators to be allowed to watch Italian Open World number nine Monfils, 34, was playing the German, who is ranked 97, in his first match in nearly seven months after the season resumed following the COVID-19 hiatus.“Unfortunately I gave it everything, but was very bad,” Monfils wrote over one of the screenshots where a fan accused him of not trying hard enough. “Not a good evening, but I hope to come back stronger.”“You don't deserve your top 10 ranking,” one fan said.The Italian Open is a tune-up tournament for the French Open which begins on Sept. 27 at Roland Garros. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos