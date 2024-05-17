MagazineBuy Print

Italian Open: Zverev battles past Tabilo, equals Boris Becker’s record to reach final

Zverev raised his game in the deciding set, breaking twice, and never looked in danger as Tabilo’s challenge faded, and the German reached his first final of the year.

Published : May 17, 2024 22:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open semifinal.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former champion Alexander Zverev came back from a disastrous start to beat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 1-6 7-6(4) 6-2 and equal Boris Becker’s record by reaching an 11th Masters final, in the Italian Open on Friday.

The German third seed, who won the title in 2017 and reached the final the following year, looked in real danger when 29th seed Tabilo raced away with the opening set.

The 26-year-old, who beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round, was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, but did not look fazed as he broke Zverev twice in the first set.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic gets late wild card to Geneva Open in bid for more clay action before Roland Garros

Tabilo won five games in a row in taking the opener, but the second was much closer. The Chilean did force the only break point of the set, but Zverev held and went on to win the tiebreak.

Zverev raised his game in the deciding set, breaking twice, and never looked in danger as Tabilo’s challenge faded, and the German reached his first final of the year.

He awaits the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between American 14th seed Tommy Paul and another Chilean, 21st seed Nicolas Jarry.

