ITF women’s tennis tournament: Second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari to face Mihika Yadav in first round

National champion Vaidehi Chaudhari has been seeded No.2, behind Ksenia Laskutova of Russia, and will start against qualifier Mihika Yadav in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex.

While Laskutova will open against Elena Jamshidi of Denmark, Vaidehi will only have the doubles match on Tuesday in partnership with Laskutova herself.

With minimal foreign entries, the chances for Vaidehi and the rest of the Indian players winning the tournament brightens up, after Priska Nugroho of Indonesia and Valeria Savinykh of Russia had swept the singles titles in the $25,000 events in Solapur and Navi Mumbai over the last fortnight.

Jennifer Luikham who won the $25,000 UTR tournament recently in Delhi, Humera Baharmus, Sharmada Balu, Sravya Shivani and Shreya Tatavarthy are the other Indian players who have got seeding in the tournament.

In the second and final qualifying round on Monday, Abhaya Vemuri battled past Kundali Majgaine 6-7(3), 6-1, [15-13] while Vaishnavi Adkar had to be equally at her best to get past Pooja Ingale, 6-7(2), 7-5, [10-8].

Vaishnavi will challenge third seed Jennifer in the first round of main draw, while Abhaya will face Sanjana Sirimalla.

The results:

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Yashaswini Panwar bt Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-2, 6-0; Mihika Yadav bt Sachi Sharma 6-0, 6-2; Sonal Patil bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-2, 1-0 (retired); Paavani Paathak bt Vanshika Choudhary 7-5, 3-6, [10-7]; Arthi Muniyan bt Apurva Vemuri 6-2, 6-0; Abhaya Vemuri bt Kundali Majgaine 6-7(3), 6-1, [15-13]; Riya Uboveja bt Laalitya Kalluri 4-6, 7-5, [10-8]; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Pooja Ingale 6-7(2), 7-5, [10-8].

The seedings: 1. Ksenia Laskutova (Rus), 2. Vaidehi Chaudhari, 3. Jennifer Luikham, 4. Weronika Baszak (Pol), 5. Humera Baharmus, 6. Sharmada Balu, 7. Sravya Shivani, 8. Shreya Tatavarthy.