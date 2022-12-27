ITF $15k Gwalior, women’s tennis tournament: Akanksha Nitture beats Sai Samhitha in opening round

Akanksha Nitture stroked with confidence to get past national championship finalist Sai Samhitha 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Except for a brief spell in the Tennis Premier League, Akanksha has been struggling with an arm injury for the past few weeks. She put the past behind her and played with considerable concentration to beat a crafty opponent in straight sets.

Akanksha partnered Jennifer Luikham to cruise past Priyanshi Bhandari and Laalitya Kalluri, into the doubles quarterfinals.

Top seed Ksenia Laskutova of Russia had it easy against lucky loser Pooja Ingale, as Elena Jamshidi could not play owing to health concern. Elena later combined with national champion Vaidehi Chaudhari to beat Arthi Muniyan and Sonal Patil in doubles.

Sravya Shivani, Haine Ogata of Japan, Humera Baharmus, Shreya Tatavarthy, Kashish Bhatia and Sharmada Balu also entered the singles second round.