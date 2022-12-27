Tennis

ITF $15k Gwalior, women’s tennis tournament: Akanksha Nitture beats Sai Samhitha in opening round

Sravya Shivani, Haine Ogata of Japan, Humera Baharmus, Shreya Tatavarthy, Kashish Bhatia and Sharmada Balu also entered the singles second round.

Kamesh Srinivasan
GWALIOR 27 December, 2022 18:27 IST
GWALIOR 27 December, 2022 18:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: Akanksha Nitture.

FILE PHOTO: Akanksha Nitture. | Photo Credit:

Sravya Shivani, Haine Ogata of Japan, Humera Baharmus, Shreya Tatavarthy, Kashish Bhatia and Sharmada Balu also entered the singles second round.

Akanksha Nitture stroked with confidence to get past national championship finalist Sai Samhitha 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Except for a brief spell in the Tennis Premier League, Akanksha has been struggling with an arm injury for the past few weeks. She put the past behind her and played with considerable concentration to beat a crafty opponent in straight sets.

Akanksha partnered Jennifer Luikham to cruise past Priyanshi Bhandari and Laalitya Kalluri, into the doubles quarterfinals.

Top seed Ksenia Laskutova of Russia had it easy against lucky loser Pooja Ingale, as Elena Jamshidi could not play owing to health concern. Elena later combined with national champion Vaidehi Chaudhari to beat Arthi Muniyan and Sonal Patil in doubles.

Sravya Shivani, Haine Ogata of Japan, Humera Baharmus, Shreya Tatavarthy, Kashish Bhatia and Sharmada Balu also entered the singles second round.

RESULTS
Singles (first round)
Ksenia Laskutova (Rus) bt Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-0; Sravya Shivani bt Yubrani Banerjee 7-6(2), 6-3; Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-3, 7-6(4); Humera Baharmus bt Vanshita Pathania 6-1, 7-6(4); Shreya Tatavarthy bt Ishwari Matere 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(2), 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 7-6(4); Sharmada Balu bt Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals)
Ksenia Laskutova (Rus) & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Arthi Muniyan & Sonal Patil 6-4, 6-2; Jennifer Luikham & Akanksha Nitture bt Priyanshi Bhandari & Laalitya Kalluri 6-1, 6-0; Smriti Bhasin & Sai Samhitha bt Ayushi Singh & Medhavi Singh 4-6, 6-3, [10-4]; Abhaya Vemuri & Apurva Vemuri bt Avishka Gupta & Anusha Kondaveeti 7-6(3), 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us