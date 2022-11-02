ITF Men’s Tournament: Former national champion Siddharth beats sixth-seed Boris

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma played a robust game to beat the sixth seed Boris Butulija of Serbia 6-3, 7-6(4) in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

In an entertaining battle of the left-handers, the wiry Siddharth prevailed as he whipped his serve and strokes with a flourish on both the flanks, backed by commendable athleticism.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Siddharth will play qualifier Madhwin Kamath who beat Rishab Agarwal in three sets.

Olympian Vishnu Vardhan was razor sharp as he served big and hit the ball on the rise to out-gun Adil Kalyanpur 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a lively contest. Vishnu will next play fourth seed Nitin Sinha.

Qualifier Lakshit Sood edged out eighth seed Ishaque Eqbal 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4). Another qualifier Chirag Duhan recovered from the brink of defeat to beat to turn the tide against wild card entrant Oges Theyjo.

Karan Singh was in vibrant form as he beat another former national champion Dalwinder Singh in straight sets. He will challenge Manish Sureshkumar in the pre-quarterfinals.