Tennis

ITF Women’s Tour, Bengaluru: Ankita-Prarthana pair reaches doubles quarterfinals

The No. 2 seeded duo of Raina and Thombare defeated the wildcard Indo-German pair of Sharmada Balu and Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7, 6-3, [10-6] in a thrilling Round-of-16 match that lasted close to two hours.

Team Sportstar
07 March, 2023 19:05 IST
07 March, 2023 19:05 IST
Prarthana Thombare (left) and Ankita Raina (right) in action during their doubles round of 16 match at the ITF 40k USD women’s tournament in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Prarthana Thombare (left) and Ankita Raina (right) in action during their doubles round of 16 match at the ITF 40k USD women’s tournament in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The No. 2 seeded duo of Raina and Thombare defeated the wildcard Indo-German pair of Sharmada Balu and Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7, 6-3, [10-6] in a thrilling Round-of-16 match that lasted close to two hours.

Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare registered an impressive come-from-behind win to enter the doubles quarter-finals of the ITF 40k USD women’s tournament at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The tournament is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour and is being hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

The No. 2 seeded duo of Raina and Thombare defeated the wildcard Indo-German pair of Sharmada Balu and Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7, 6-3, [10-6] in a thrilling Round-of-16 match that lasted close to two hours.

READ - ITF Women’s Tour, Bengaluru: Vaidehi qualifies for main draw, Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova top seed

The third seeded Indo-Swedish pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Jacqueline Awad also advanced to the last-eight stage after defeating Ji Hee Choi (South Korea) and Lee Ya-Hsuan (Taipei) 6-4, 6-2.

The all-Indian pair of Pragathi Narayan and Prathiba Narayan, on the other hand, exited in the Round-of-16 following a 4-6, 2-6 defeat against Anastasia Kovaleva and Hanna Vinahradava.

A similar fate was in store for another all-Indian pair of Vaidehi Chaudhari and Shrivalli Rashmikaa who gave a tough fight to the fancied duo of Slovenia’s Dalilia Jakupovic, a former World No. 38, and Amandine Hesse of France before going down 6-7 (5), 7-5, [5-10].

In the singles opening round, Japanese Ikumi Yamazaki stunned the third seeded Sakura Hosogi 5-7, 3-6. Bengaluru girl Sharmada, a wild card entrant lost to No. 8 seed Eden Silva of Great Britain 2-6, 4-6.

RESULTS
Singles (1st Round)
Daria Kudashova (RUS) bt Anchisa Chanta (THA) 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-6(5); [8] Eden Silva (GBR) bt [WC] Sharmada Balu (IND) 6-2, 6-4; Ikumi Yamazaki (JPN) bt [3] Sakura Hosogi (JPN) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles (1st Round)
[2] Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare (IND) bt Sharmada Balu (IND)/Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (GER) 5-7, 6-3, [10-6]; [3] Rutuja Bhosale (IND)/Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE) bt Ji-Hee Choi (KOR)/Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE) 6-4, 6-2; Amandine Hesse (FRA)/Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari/Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND) 7-6(5), 5-7, [10-5]; Anastasia Kovaleva (RUS)/Hanna Vinahradava (BLR) bt Pragathi Narayan Prasad/Prathiba Narayan Prasad (IND) 6-4, 6-2; [1] Francisca Jorge/Matilda Jorge (POR) bt Peangtarn Plipuech/Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 7-6(1), 2-6, [10-8]; Saki Imamura (JPN)/Chia Yi Tsao (TPE) bt Sakuri Hosogi/Ikumi Yamazaki (JPN) 6-1, 7-6(4); [4] Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE)/Eden Silva (GBR) bt Kanako Morisaki/Akiko Omae (JPN) 7-6(1), 6-1; Elena-Teodora Cadar (ROU)/Diana Marcinkevica (LAT) bt Soha Sadiq/Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) 6-4, 7-6(3)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us