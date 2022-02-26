Tennis Tennis ITF Women's Tennis: Top seed Zeel ousts Shrivalli; sets up final against Germany's Emily Seibold Zeel handled the crunch better even though she had failed to serve out the first set at 5-4. Kamesh Srinivasan AHMEDABAD 26 February, 2022 19:20 IST In the final, Zeel will play third seed Emily Seibold of Germany who beat Akanksha Nitture for the loss of four games. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan AHMEDABAD 26 February, 2022 19:20 IST Top seed Zeel Desai beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy on Saturday. It was the first victory in two meetings for Zeel over Shrivalli in the professional circuit. Zeel handled the crunch better even though she had failed to serve out the first set at 5-4. READ | Nadal takes down Medvedev to set up Norrie date in Acapulco final In the second set, Zeel broke for 6-5 and served out the match at love. In the final, Zeel will play third seed Emily Seibold of Germany who beat Akanksha Nitture for the loss of four games.In the doubles final, Anna Ureke and Punnin Kovapitukted combined well to beat Sharmada Balu and Sravya Shivani 6-3, 6-1. It was the second title in three finals for the Russian-Thai pair in the current series in India. The results: Singles (semifinals): Zeel Desai bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 7-5, 7-5; Emily Seibold (Ger) bt Akanksha Nitture 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Anna Ureke (Rus) & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani 6-3, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :