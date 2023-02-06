Tennis

ITF Women: Top seed Vaidehi to open campaign against Ishwari Matere

The onus will be on the second string of players to capitalise on the current series of international events at home to sharpen their game and improve their status on the world ranking list.

Kamesh Srinivasan
JHAJJAR 06 February, 2023 20:35 IST
JHAJJAR 06 February, 2023 20:35 IST
Vaidehi would be keen to get back to winning ways as she had done in clinching her maiden singles and doubles titles in Gwalior in December.

Vaidehi would be keen to get back to winning ways as she had done in clinching her maiden singles and doubles titles in Gwalior in December. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The onus will be on the second string of players to capitalise on the current series of international events at home to sharpen their game and improve their status on the world ranking list.

Vaidehi Chaudhari will be the top seed in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Joygaon Academy from Tuesday.

After the chastening experience of losing two first-round matches in the $40,000 events in Bhopal and Pune, the reigning national champion, Vaidehi would be keen to get back to winning ways as she had done in clinching her maiden singles and doubles titles in Gwalior in December.

Also Read
Davis Cup: Croatia advances into finals as Borna Coric beats Dominic Thiem

The 22-year-old Vaidehi will open against Ishwari Matere. A bunch of foreign players from Serbia, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland have got the seedings and thus lend quality to the field.

Zeel Desai and Humera Baharmus are the only other Indian players to get seeding.

In fact, the field will get better over the following fortnight, with two more events in Haryana, including the second one at the same venue.

Thereafter, it will be a lot more competitive in the bigger events in Bengaluru, scheduled in quick succession.

The onus will be on the second string of players to capitalise on the current series of international events at home to sharpen their game and improve their status on the world ranking list.

The seedings:
1. Vaidehi Chaudhari, 2. Tamara Curovic (Srb), 3. Zeel Desai, 4. Alexandra Iordache (Rou), 5. Fanny Ostlund (Swe), 6. Humera Baharmus, 7. Marie Mettraux (Sui), 8. Vanessa Ersoz (Swe).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us