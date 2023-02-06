ITF Women: Top seed Vaidehi to open campaign against Ishwari Matere

Vaidehi Chaudhari will be the top seed in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Joygaon Academy from Tuesday.

After the chastening experience of losing two first-round matches in the $40,000 events in Bhopal and Pune, the reigning national champion, Vaidehi would be keen to get back to winning ways as she had done in clinching her maiden singles and doubles titles in Gwalior in December.

The 22-year-old Vaidehi will open against Ishwari Matere. A bunch of foreign players from Serbia, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland have got the seedings and thus lend quality to the field.

Zeel Desai and Humera Baharmus are the only other Indian players to get seeding.

In fact, the field will get better over the following fortnight, with two more events in Haryana, including the second one at the same venue.

Thereafter, it will be a lot more competitive in the bigger events in Bengaluru, scheduled in quick succession.

The onus will be on the second string of players to capitalise on the current series of international events at home to sharpen their game and improve their status on the world ranking list.