Tennis Tennis Indians eye strong finish to season as ITF women's tennis tournament begins in Mumbai It will be a nice chance for the Indian players to finish the season on a high, even though none of them gets a seeding in the $25,000 ITF women's tennis tournament that begins on Tuesday. Kamesh Srinivasan NAVI MUMBAI 27 December, 2021 19:48 IST FILE PHOTO: Pranjala Yadlapalli has been grappling with an injury and will be up against Vaidehi. - THE HINDU It will be a nice chance for the Indian players to finish the season on a high, even though none of them gets a seeding in the $25,000 ITFwomen's tennis tournament that begins at the Ganesh Naik Complex onTuesday.The presence of Riya Bhatia should lend an edge to the Indian aspirations, along with the other direct entrants Zeel Desai, SowjanyaBavisetti, Rutuja Bhosale, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Pranjala Yadlapalli.Riya may have a tough start against qualifier Sathwika Sama who wonher three matches with ease in making it to the main draw.Pranjala has been grappling with an injury and will be up against Vaidehi. Humera Baharmus also did well to qualify and will be up against wild card entrant Jennifer Luikham who has stepped up her game this season.READ: Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibitionNational champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will open against fifth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia. And the Fenesta national champion ZeelDesai will play Clara Vlasselaer of Belgium.Qualifier Arthi Muniyan will challenge Ekaterina Reyngold of Russia who reached the semifinals last week in Pune.Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic is the top seed and will play Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine in the first round. The champion of thelast tournament, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan will open against sixth seedNigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan.The Results: Qualifying singles (third and final round): So-Ra Lee (Kor) bt Jagmeet Kaur Grewal 7-6(2), 6-0; Sathwika Sama bt Prathyusha Rachapudi 6-2, 6-2; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Saumya Vig 6-1, 4-6, [10-0]; Arthi Muniyan bt Weronika (Baszak (Pol) 5-1 (retired); Sai Samhitha bt Soha Sadiq 1-6, 6-4, [10-7]; Humera Baharmus bt Nidhi Chilumula 6-2, 6-4.Second round: So-Ra Lee bt Niditra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-3; Jagmeet bt Shreyas Tatavarthy 6-3, 4-6 (10-4); Sathwika bt Himadri Kashyap 6-1, 6-3; Prathyusha bt Yashika Venu 6-1, 6-1; Saki bt Riya Uboveja 6-2, 6-4; Saumya bt Daksha Patel 7-5, 5-7, [11-9]; Weronika bt Bela Tamhankar 7-6(4), 7-5; Arthi bt Laalitya Kalluri 6-2, 5-7, [10-6]; Soha bt Yubarani Banerjee 2-6, 7-5, [10-5]; Sai bt Sudipta Kumar 6-2, 6-2; Nidhi bt Sharmada Balu 6-4, 6-3; Humera bt Smriti Bhasin 7-5, 2-6, [10-4].The seedings: 1. Anna Siskova (Cze), 2. Nefisa Berbovic (BIH), 3. Anna Danilina (Kaz), 4. Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn), 4. Diana Marcinkevica (Lat), 6. Nigina Abduraimova (Uzb), 7. Akiko Omae (Jpn), 8. Ekaterina Yashina (Rus).