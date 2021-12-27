Indians eye strong finish to season as ITF women's tennis tournament begins in Mumbai

It will be a nice chance for the Indian players to finish the season on a high, even though none of them gets a seeding in the $25,000 ITF

women’s tennis tournament that begins at the Ganesh Naik Complex on

Tuesday.

The presence of Riya Bhatia should lend an edge to the Indian aspirations, along with the other direct entrants Zeel Desai, Sowjanya

Bavisetti, Rutuja Bhosale, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Pranjala Yadlapalli.

Riya may have a tough start against qualifier Sathwika Sama who won

her three matches with ease in making it to the main draw.

Pranjala has been grappling with an injury and will be up against Vaidehi. Humera Baharmus also did well to qualify and will be up against wild card entrant Jennifer Luikham who has stepped up her game this season.

National champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will open against fifth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia. And the Fenesta national champion Zeel

Desai will play Clara Vlasselaer of Belgium.

Qualifier Arthi Muniyan will challenge Ekaterina Reyngold of Russia who reached the semifinals last week in Pune.

Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic is the top seed and will play Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine in the first round. The champion of the

last tournament, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan will open against sixth seed

Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan.