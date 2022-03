Qualifier Smriti beats eighth seed in ITF women's tournament first round

Qualifier Smriti Bhasin beat eighth seed Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Tuesday.



Yubarani Banerjee beat Ishwari Matere 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5) in a keen contest between two wild card entrants.



In doubles pre-quarterfinals, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sathwika Sama beat the fourth seeds and finalists of the last tournament, Sharmada Balu and Sravya Shivani in straight sets.

The results:



Singles (first round): Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Sudipta Kumar 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Yubarani Banerjee bt Ishwari Matere 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5); Jennifer Luikham bt Arthi Muniyan 6-0, 6-2; Humera Baharmus bt Kashish Bhatia

6-3, 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Sravya Shivani 6-1, 6-0; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Akanksha Nitture 7-6(3), 6-1; Smriti Bhasin bt Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1; Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Avishka Gupta 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & SAthwika Sama bt Sharmada Bau & Sravya Shivani 7-6(4), 6-2; Dakshata Patel & Ishwari Matere bt Snehal Mane & Akanksha Nitture 6-2 (retired); Nidhi

Chilumula & Saumya Vig bt Sudipta kumar & riya Uboveja 6-3, 6-1; Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq bt Sara Gajbhiye & Sai Dedeepya 6-0, 6-0.