Tennis Tennis ITF Women's Tournament: Humera-Shrivalli duo win doubles title; Vaidehi beats top seed Zeel In the doubles final, the top seeds and the champions of last week, Punnin in partnership with Anna Ureke of Russia, was beaten by Humera Baharmus and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. Kamesh Srinivasan GURUGRAM 19 February, 2022 19:56 IST Photo of Doubles champions Humera Baharmus and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in the ITF women's tennis tournament in Gurugram on Saturday. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan GURUGRAM 19 February, 2022 19:56 IST Fourth seed Vaidehi Chaudhari knocked out her doubles partner and top seed Zeel Desai 7-6(5), 6-2 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women's tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Saturday.It was the third victory in as many meetings in the international circuit for the 22-year-old Vaidehi against Zeel. It was her second entry into the final for Vaidehi, and the first time was also at the expense of Zeel last year in Solapur.Quite athletic, determined and hitting her strokes with verve, Vaidehi moved Zeel around the court and often caught her on the wrong foot. After a hesitant start, when she dropped serve in the first game, Zeel did fight back to be 5-3 but missed a set point on her serve in the ninth game.READ: Djokovic to face Musetti in first match since deportation from AustraliaThereafter, Vaidehi took over to assert her ability, finishing both the sets with assurance, even as Zeel slipped into a bunch of errors.In the final, Vaidehi will play the third seed Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand who overcame a stiff resistance from Yubarani Banerjee in straight sets.''I am confident, and need to be consistent'', said Vaidehi.In the doubles final, however, the top seeds and the champions of last week, Punnin in partnership with Anna Ureke of Russia, was beaten by Humera Baharmus and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who started strongly and finished brilliantly by dominating the super tie-break.It was the maiden title in the professional circuit for both the girls from Hyderabad who packed a lot of punch in their game. The results:Singles (semifinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Zeel Desai 7-6(5), 6-2; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Yubarani Banerjee 6-4, 6-2.Doubles (final): Humera Baharmus & Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) & Anna Ureke (Rus) 6-3, 1-6, [10-3]. Read more stories on Tennis.