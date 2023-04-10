WTA Rankings: Jabeur moves to fourth spot, Swiatek stays on top

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Ons Jabeur jumped up one spot to become World No.4 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Tunisia’s Jabeur, a former World No.2, made the move after beating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the final of the Charleston Open on Sunday. Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia moved down to fifth spot.

Germany’s Tatjana Maria successfully defender her title at the WTA250 event in Bogota after beating USA’s Peyton Stearns in the final. However, Maria slipped five spots to 71st while Stearns jumped 27 places to make her top 100 debut at the 89th spot.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who has been out of action since Indian Wells Masters due to a rib injury, is still the World No.1

Indians Doubles Ankita Raina - 164 (moved up two places) Prarthana Thombare - 179 Rutuja Bhosale - 257 (moved up three places) Riya Bhatia - 506 Singles Ankita Raina - 221 (moved up 20 spots) Karman Thandi - 274 (moved down five spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 400 (jumped five spots) Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479 Sahaja Yamalapalli - 482 (moved up one spot)