Tennis

WTA Rankings: Jabeur moves to fourth spot, Swiatek stays on top

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on April 10, 2023.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 19:38 IST
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur poses with the winner’s trophy after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Charleston Open final on Sunday.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur poses with the winner’s trophy after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Charleston Open final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ons Jabeur jumped up one spot to become World No.4 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Tunisia’s Jabeur, a former World No.2, made the move after beating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the final of the Charleston Open on Sunday. Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia moved down to fifth spot.

Germany’s Tatjana Maria successfully defender her title at the WTA250 event in Bogota after beating USA’s Peyton Stearns in the final. However, Maria slipped five spots to 71st while Stearns jumped 27 places to make her top 100 debut at the 89th spot.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who has been out of action since Indian Wells Masters due to a rib injury, is still the World No.1

Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 164 (moved up two places)
Prarthana Thombare - 179
Rutuja Bhosale - 257 (moved up three places)
Riya Bhatia - 506
Singles
Ankita Raina - 221 (moved up 20 spots)
Karman Thandi - 274 (moved down five spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 400 (jumped five spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 482 (moved up one spot)
Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8975 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 6891 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5735 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 5031 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4990 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4346 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 4305 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3505 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3191 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

