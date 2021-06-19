Tennis Tennis Jabeur wins twice to reach Birmingham Classic final Ons Jabeur beat home favorite Heather Watson to ease into the Birmingham Classic final, where she will face Coco Vandeweghe. AP BIRMINGHAM 19 June, 2021 22:30 IST Tennis - WTA 250 - Birmingham Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 19, 2021 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her semi final match against Britain's Heather Watson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs - Reuters AP BIRMINGHAM 19 June, 2021 22:30 IST Second-seeded Ons Jabeur pulled double duty to reach the final at the Birmingham grass-court tournament, winning twice on Saturday after a washout the day before.The Tunisian eliminated home favorite Heather Watson, who earlier in the day became the first British woman since 1992 to reach the semifinals in Birmingham. Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0.RELATED| Cameron Norrie sets up Berrettini final at Queen's In the final, Jabeur will face CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States or fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia. The four quarterfinals were rained out Friday.Watson advanced to the semifinals by upsetting third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2. The last British woman to reach the semifinals was Jo Durie in 1992. Vandeweghe reached the last four by defeating eighth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4. Kasatkina topped another Czech, Tereza Martincova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.RELATED| Berrettini beats Evans to set up De Minaur semi at Queen's Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :