Jagmeet Kaur beats Hitakamya Singh at UTR Pro women's tournament

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 08 November, 2022 19:45 IST
Jagmeet Kaur Grewal beat Hitakamya Singh Narwal in three hours and 39 minutes in the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament in Delhi on November 8, 2022.

Jagmeet Kaur Grewal beat Hitakamya Singh Narwal in three hours and 39 minutes in the UTR Pro $25,000 women's tennis tournament in Delhi on November 8, 2022.

Jagmeet Kaur Grewat was at her best as she saved seven match points and recovered after trailing 3-5 in the decider to beat Hitakamya Singh Narwal 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(8) in a Group C match of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Jagmeet had a good start and led 5-3 in the opening set, but Hitakamya stepped it up to take the set. After regaining her confident touch and securing the second set, Jagmeet was in deep trouble as she faced four match points on her serve in the ninth game of the third set.

Thereafter, Hitakamya led 6-5 but could not serve out the match once again, as Jagmeet converted the third breakpoint to force the tie-break.

It was Hitakamya who plotted her way to three more match points, but Jagmeet survived all and had the last laugh, winning 10-8 in the tie-break, in a battle of wits that lasted three hours and 39 minutes.

Midway through the match, Jagmeet had a heated exchange with the umpire as she was not pleased with many calls, and also felt that her opponent was taking too much time between points.

It was the second match of the day for Hitakamya as she had earlier played her unfinished overnight match against Yubrani Banerjee who prevailed 6-4 in the third set.

