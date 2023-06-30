Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis

It was a fascinating walk down memory lane for a select gathering as Jaidip Mukerjea engaged in a conversation with Sanjeev Kassal, about his book Crosscourt, at the Centenary Hall of the Delhi Gymkhana Club here on Friday evening.

Calling it a second home after the South Club in Kolkata, the 80-year-old Jaidip said that the Gymkhana Club centre court was his favourite as he had won a lively Davis Cup match apart from two national titles.

Saying that he utilised the time during the pandemic to put down his thoughts at the insistence of his wife Shirmin, Jaidip said that the idea was to give the younger generation a hint about the top-level tennis of Indian players despite the many constraints, and “how tough it was in our days”.

Kassal gave a fitting introduction to Jaidip’s phenomenal achievements in the world of tennis, especially in reaching the pre-quarterfinals of singles in all four Grand Slams and also playing a fine role in India reaching the Davis Cup final in 1966.

Among the many connoiseurs, the former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupender Hooda came to felicitate his friend Jaidip with whom he had tried to help tennis in the State by having an academy in Rohtak.

“We were the best in Asia. Tennis was one of the top four games in the country. It has slipped now. We have to do something about this”, said Jaidip, as he looked at the current plight of the game.

He goaded young players to work on their game under the sun rather than in the air conditioned comforts of the gym. He also wanted them to indulge in other games apart from tennis to develop a strong body. He said that a collarbone injury had stopped him from playing football and rugby, and that he enjoyed many games during his school and college days.

Jaidip paid rich tributes to Ramanathan Krishnan, who had made the Wimbledon semifinals twice, as a phenomenal player, a man of few words, but very helpful when approached.

“Krish taught us a lot. ‘Give your 100% in every match, and never avoid any player. Never fear losing’”, recalled Jaidip.

The former Davis Cup captain spoke with pride as to how he took Mahesh Bhupathi in the Davis Cup team in 1994, when he was a student in the US, as he could see the spark in him as “a player for the future”.

Pointing out that the game was tough for the middle class, Jaidip stressed that “sports is not a priority in India”.

Tennis was a lot simple in the earlier era. “We played sports and loved sports”, Jaidip said.