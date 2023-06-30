MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis

Jaidip Mukerjea had reached the pre-quarterfinals of singles in all four Grand Slams and also playing a fine role in India reaching the Davis Cup final in 1966

Published : Jun 30, 2023 22:34 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Photo of, Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, discussing his book Crosscourt, on Friday.
Photo of, Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, discussing his book Crosscourt, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Photo of, Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, discussing his book Crosscourt, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

It was a fascinating walk down memory lane for a select gathering as Jaidip Mukerjea engaged in a conversation with Sanjeev Kassal, about his book Crosscourt, at the Centenary Hall of the Delhi Gymkhana Club here on Friday evening.

Calling it a second home after the South Club in Kolkata, the 80-year-old Jaidip said that the Gymkhana Club centre court was his favourite as he had won a lively Davis Cup match apart from two national titles.

Saying that he utilised the time during the pandemic to put down his thoughts at the insistence of his wife Shirmin, Jaidip said that the idea was to give the younger generation a hint about the top-level tennis of Indian players despite the many constraints, and “how tough it was in our days”.

READ | Indians at Wimbledon: First appearance, first win, title and more

Kassal gave a fitting introduction to Jaidip’s phenomenal achievements in the world of tennis, especially in reaching the pre-quarterfinals of singles in all four Grand Slams and also playing a fine role in India reaching the Davis Cup final in 1966.

Among the many connoiseurs, the former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupender Hooda came to felicitate his friend Jaidip with whom he had tried to help tennis in the State by having an academy in Rohtak.

“We were the best in Asia. Tennis was one of the top four games in the country. It has slipped now. We have to do something about this”, said Jaidip, as he looked at the current plight of the game.

He goaded young players to work on their game under the sun rather than in the air conditioned comforts of the gym. He also wanted them to indulge in other games apart from tennis to develop a strong body. He said that a collarbone injury had stopped him from playing football and rugby, and that he enjoyed many games during his school and college days.

Jaidip paid rich tributes to Ramanathan Krishnan, who had made the Wimbledon semifinals twice, as a phenomenal player, a man of few words, but very helpful when approached.

“Krish taught us a lot. ‘Give your 100% in every match, and never avoid any player. Never fear losing’”, recalled Jaidip.

The former Davis Cup captain spoke with pride as to how he took Mahesh Bhupathi in the Davis Cup team in 1994, when he was a student in the US, as he could see the spark in him as “a player for the future”.

Pointing out that the game was tough for the middle class, Jaidip stressed that “sports is not a priority in India”.

Tennis was a lot simple in the earlier era. “We played sports and loved sports”, Jaidip said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jaidip Mukerjea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Eubanks beats Harris in Mallorca Open to reach first final
    AFP
  3. WTA evaluating ‘challenging’ issue of tennis in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  4. Eastbourne International: Keys beats Gauff, faces Kasatkina in final
    AP
  5. Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg Open semifinal due to ‘fever and food posioning’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment