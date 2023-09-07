Sinner, Berrettini withdraw from Italy’s Davis Cup team

Italy’s Davis Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday as Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the team for this month’s group stage.

World number six Sinner struggled with cramp in his 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss to Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open earlier this week.

ALSO READ: WTA Finals 2023 to be held in Cancun, Mexico

“Unfortunately I didn’t have enough time to recover after the tournaments in America and unfortunately I won’t be able to be part of the team in Bologna,” Sinner said in a post on the social media site X.

“It is always an honour to play for our country and I am convinced that I will return to the national team soon.”

Italy will also be without Berrettini, who was forced to withdraw from his second-round U.S. Open match against Arthur Rinderknech after falling and sustaining an ankle injury.

“We wish Jannik a speedy recovery, we know how much he cares about the Davis Cup, he has already proved it,” Italy captain Filippo Volandri said.

“Matteo was once again very unlucky, he had made himself completely available to us. He was looking forward to this commitment because he knew it would be good for him, we are also waiting for him for the next challenges.”

The Italian Tennis Federation said the team would include Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori and Matteo Arnaldi - who reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open.

Italy will play Canada, Chile and Sweden in Group A in Bologna from Sept. 12-17.