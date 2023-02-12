Sinner beats Cressy in Montpellier final to win first title of season

Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Italian became the first male player to win a tour-level without dropping a set this year.

Sinner saved three break points in the fourth game before racing to a 4-0 lead in the tie-breaker. He took the first set when Cressy netted a backhand.

“To be honest, the first key was to hold the serve. In the tie-break I knew he may miss something. I tried to keep my serve, which I have done, so I am very happy about the first set,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets.

Sinner won the last three games as Cressy dropped serve at 4-3 by sending a forehand volley wide before netting another volley on match point.

Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.

Sinner has won seven of the eight tour-level finals that he has played with his only loss coming against Hubert Hurkacz in the Miami final in 2021.