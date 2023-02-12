Tennis

Sinner beats Cressy in Montpellier final to win first title of season

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE 12 February, 2023 22:38 IST
Italy’s Jannik Sinner poses with the winner’s trophy after beating USA’s Maxime Cressy in the men’s singles final in Montpellier on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Italian became the first male player to win a tour-level without dropping a set this year.

Sinner saved three break points in the fourth game before racing to a 4-0 lead in the tie-breaker. He took the first set when Cressy netted a backhand.

“To be honest, the first key was to hold the serve. In the tie-break I knew he may miss something. I tried to keep my serve, which I have done, so I am very happy about the first set,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets.

Sinner won the last three games as Cressy dropped serve at 4-3 by sending a forehand volley wide before netting another volley on match point.

Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.

Sinner has won seven of the eight tour-level finals that he has played with his only loss coming against Hubert Hurkacz in the Miami final in 2021.

