Jeevan and Purav lose doubles final of Tenerife Challenger

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja were beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final by Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral of Portugal in the Tenerife €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Spain.

In the Eckental Men's Challenger quarterfinals in Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Daniel Masur of Germany in two straight sets to get eliminated from the tournament.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran offered some hope in the Charlottesville Men's Challenger Series' quarterfinals, but Brayden Schnur of Canada was just too good as he sealed the first set 7-5 and dominated the next to knock out the Indian.