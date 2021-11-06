Tennis Tennis Jeevan and Purav lose doubles final of Tenerife Challenger Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja were beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final by Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral of Portugal. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 19:43 IST Jeevan & Purav who won against Feliciano Lopez & Fernando Verdasco of Spain were beaten by the Potuguese duo in the final. (File Photo) - The Hindu Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 19:43 IST Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja were beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final by Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral of Portugal in the Tenerife €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Spain.In the Eckental Men's Challenger quarterfinals in Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Daniel Masur of Germany in two straight sets to get eliminated from the tournament. ALSO READ | Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on courtPrajnesh Gunneswaran offered some hope in the Charlottesville Men's Challenger Series' quarterfinals, but Brayden Schnur of Canada was just too good as he sealed the first set 7-5 and dominated the next to knock out the Indian. RESULTS $52,080 Challenger, Charlottesville, US Singles (quarterfinals): Brayden Schnur (Can) beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-3.€44,820 Challenger, Eckental, Germany Singles (quarterfinals): Daniel Masur (Ger) beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3.€44,820 Challenger, Tenerife, Spain Doubles (final): Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Jeevan & Purav w.o. Feliciano Lopez & Fernando Verdasco (Esp). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :