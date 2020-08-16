Tennis Tennis Brady defeats Gauff in straight sets to reach first WTA final Jennifer Brady got past compatriot Coco Gauff at the Top Seed Open in Lexington to secure her career's first WTA final. Reuters 16 August, 2020 10:48 IST Jennifer Brady will face Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the final of the Top Seed Open. - Getty Images Reuters 16 August, 2020 10:48 IST American Jennifer Brady defeated compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Sunday to earn a spot in her first WTA final.The outdoor, hard court tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, marks the first WTA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced a hiatus and upended the professional sports calendar.RELATED| Belinda Bencic latest to withdraw from US Open World no. 49 Brady used a powerful serve to her advantage over Gauff at the closed-door tournament, firing off eight aces and winning nearly 85 percent of her first-serve points, to set up a final clash with Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. First. Career. Final. @jennifurbrady95 sees off Gauff 6-2, 6-4 and will play Teichmann for the Lexington.#TSOpen pic.twitter.com/MJNx9CiaM3— wta (@WTA) August 15, 2020 “I've been working a little bit on all aspects of the serve, mainly the stroke and the timing of the serve, more technique, things like that,” said Brady. “If I'm able to serve well, I'm able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor,” she added.Teichmann, who won both of her two WTA titles at clay court tournaments last year, defeated American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 to earn her final berth. @cocogauff vs. @jenny_brady7 #TSOpen _: @tennischannel : @tennisoneapp #WTA pic.twitter.com/2MVsVwK83p— Top Seed Tennis Club (@TopSeedTennisKY) August 15, 2020 “Obviously everyone thinks I'm just a clay court player - I think I've proven it's not only this way,” the 23-year-old said. “I've been feeling great on hard courts since the beginning of the year... My goal was just to keep on this level.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos