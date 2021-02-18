Tennis Tennis Jennifer Brady flies U.S. flag to reach Australian Open final, beats Muchova Jennifer Brady overcomes stiff resistance from Karolina Muchvoa to win the her semifinal contest. Reuters MELBOURNE 18 February, 2021 12:48 IST Jennifer Brady celebrates after winning a point during her semifinal contest on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 18 February, 2021 12:48 IST Jennifer Brady ensured there would be an American in the Australian Open final after Serena Williams’ exit by downing Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals on Thursday.SCORE CENTREOn a stifling afternoon at Rod Laver Arena, former college player Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider and a daunting title clash with former champion Naomi Osaka. Osaka earlier knocked Williams out in straight sets, but 22nd seed Brady ensured the United States would have another finalist a year after Sofia Kenin upset Garbine Muguruza for the 2020 championship.Brady saw four match points slip through her fingers as she served it out nervously but finally celebrated the win when Muchova fired a forehand long.More to follow… Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.