Brady wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open semifinals

Jennifer Brady beats Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal.

MELBOURNE 17 February, 2021 10:12 IST

Jennifer Brady celebrates a point during her quarterfinal contest on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team-mate Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semifinal on Wednesday.

Brady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.

Brady reached her second Grand Slam semifinal after making the last four at last year’s US Open.

With World No. 1 Ash Barty shocked by Karolina Muchova in the early quarterfinal on Wednesday, Brady has a golden chance to reach her maiden Slam final.