Tennis Tennis Brady wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open semifinals Jennifer Brady beats Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal. Reuters MELBOURNE 17 February, 2021 10:12 IST Jennifer Brady celebrates a point during her quarterfinal contest on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 17 February, 2021 10:12 IST Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team-mate Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semifinal on Wednesday.SCORE CENTREBrady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.Brady reached her second Grand Slam semifinal after making the last four at last year’s US Open.With World No. 1 Ash Barty shocked by Karolina Muchova in the early quarterfinal on Wednesday, Brady has a golden chance to reach her maiden Slam final. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.