Brady wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open semifinals

Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team-mate Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semifinal on Wednesday.

Brady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.

Brady reached her second Grand Slam semifinal after making the last four at last year’s US Open.

With World No. 1 Ash Barty shocked by Karolina Muchova in the early quarterfinal on Wednesday, Brady has a golden chance to reach her maiden Slam final.