Frenchman Tsonga ruled out for rest of 2020 due to back injury

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has not played since retiring from the first-round of the Australian Open in January and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

16 September, 2020 18:30 IST
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said he has not recovered from his back injury and that he will have to miss the French Open, which starts on September 27, and the remaining tournaments this year.   -  Getty Images

A lingering lower back problem has forced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out of his home Grand Slam at the French Open and the rest of 2020, the former world number five said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Tsonga has not played since lower back pain forced him to retire from his first-round match at the Australian Open in January against Alexei Popyrin while trailing 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1.

Tsonga, the 2008 finalist in Melbourne, said the problems still persist and he will have to miss the French Open, which starts on September 27, and the remaining tournaments in the year.

“But I still have the morale, the rage, the desire and the motivation to come back in 2021, hoping that things will develop for the better,” said the two-time French Open semifinalist, who is ranked 52 in the world.

“Getting back to the courts and fighting against all these incredible players would be a dream,” he added.

 

