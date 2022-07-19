TENNIS

India U-14 girls team will compete at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic from August 1 to 6.

The three-member team includes Aishwarya Dayanand Jadhav, Sohini Sanjay Mohanty, and Sai Janvi Talari. Namit Bal will be the team captain at the event.

The team had secured qualification for the tournament by grabbing the bronze medal at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Delhi in April earlier this year.

The boys team, however, could not make the cut, having finished fifth in the qualifying event. Only the top four teams make their way to the Finals.

- Team Sportstar

WEIGHTLIFTING

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women’s 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event.

The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.

In the men’s 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.

However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

- PTI