Tennis

July 19, Indian sports news wrap: India U-14 girls to compete at ITF World Junior Tennis finals

July 19, sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today.

Team Sportstar
19 July, 2022 11:33 IST
19 July, 2022 11:33 IST
The Indian Girls World Juniors Tennis team will make their way to Czech Republic for the Finals.

The Indian Girls World Juniors Tennis team will make their way to Czech Republic for the Finals. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 19, sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today.

TENNIS

India U-14 girls team will compete at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic from August 1 to 6.

The three-member team includes Aishwarya Dayanand Jadhav, Sohini Sanjay Mohanty, and Sai Janvi Talari. Namit Bal will be the team captain at the event.

The team had secured qualification for the tournament by grabbing the bronze medal at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Delhi in April earlier this year.

The boys team, however, could not make the cut, having finished fifth in the qualifying event. Only the top four teams make their way to the Finals.

- Team Sportstar

WEIGHTLIFTING

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women’s 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event.

The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.

In the men’s 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.

However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

- PTI

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us