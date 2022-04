Kadhe-Bortolotti duo in Oeiras Challenger semis; Bhambri-Mykeni reach quarters in Ecuador

Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Marco Bortolotti of Italy reached the doubles semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Glenn Smits and Denis Yevseyev in the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Portugal.



In the Challenger in Ecuador, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat the top seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 7-6(6) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.



The results:



$159,360 Challenger, CDMX, Mexico Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mateus Alves (Bra) & Ernesto Escobedo (US) bt Goncalo Oliveira (Por) & Divij Sharan 5-7, 7-5, [10-8].



€45,730 Challenger, Murcia, Spain

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Inigo Cervantes & Oriol Roca Batalla (Esp) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-5, 7-5.



€45,730 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal

Doubles (quarterfinals): Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe bt Glenn Smits (Ned) & Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7].



$53,120 Challenger, Salinas, Ecuador

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 7-6(6).



$15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Taisei Ichikawa (Jpn) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2, 6-4.



$25,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Doubles (quarterfinals): Momoko Kobori & Hiroko Kuwata (Jpn) bt Ho Ching Wu (Hkg) & Jennifer Luikham 6-0, 6-0.



$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Hiromi Abe (Jpn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-1.