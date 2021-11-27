Tennis Tennis Karman Kaur Thandi loses ITF final in Italy Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland beat Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament. Team Sportstar Orrisei (Italy) 27 November, 2021 22:40 IST File picture of Karman Kaur Thandi. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar Orrisei (Italy) 27 November, 2021 22:40 IST Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland beat Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday.Though Kamran fired 10 aces in the match, it was the Swiss who served better as she faced a solitary break point in the whole match. Bandecchi converted two of 10 break points to emerge victorious in straight sets.The 23-year-old Karman’s only title at this level in singles was won in a $25,000 tournament in Hong Kong in 2018, when she reached a career best rank of 196.The results: $52,080 Challenger, Manama: Semifinals: Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 1-6, [10-7]; Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.$25,000 ITF women, Orrisei, Italy: Final: Susan Bandecchi (Sui) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :