Karman Kaur Thandi loses ITF final in Italy

Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland beat Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Though Kamran fired 10 aces in the match, it was the Swiss who served better as she faced a solitary break point in the whole match. Bandecchi converted two of 10 break points to emerge victorious in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Karman’s only title at this level in singles was won in a $25,000 tournament in Hong Kong in 2018, when she reached a career best rank of 196.

The results: $52,080 Challenger, Manama: Semifinals: Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 1-6, [10-7]; Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.

