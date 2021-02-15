Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Muchova reaches last eight with win over Mertens Karolina Muchova recovers from a shaky start to defeat Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the fourth round. Reuters MELBOURNE 15 February, 2021 15:09 IST Karolina Muchova celebrates her win over Elise Mertens. - AP Reuters MELBOURNE 15 February, 2021 15:09 IST Czech Karolina Muchova recovered from a shaky start to defeat Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6 (5), 7-5 and reach the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday.SCORE CENTREMertens, seeded 18th at Melbourne Park, had defeated Muchova in straight sets at the end of last year in Ostrava in their only previous meeting and was cruising at 4-0 in the first set. But 25th seed Muchova then found her range at Margaret Court Arena and soon got back on level terms before taking the opener in the tiebreaker.ALSO READ | Serena does not need Grand Slam record for validation - coachThe 24-year-old picked up the crucial break in the 11th game of the second set and converted her first match point when Mertens found the net on a return.The Czech will next meet top-ranked Australian Ash Barty or American Shelby Rogers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos