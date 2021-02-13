Tennis Tennis Aus Open: Pliskova exits in third round, goes down to Muchova Karolina Pliskova exited the Australian Open following a 7-5, 7-5 third-round defeat by Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova. Reuters MELBOURNE 13 February, 2021 10:04 IST Karolina Pliskova (right) hugs Karolina Muchova after her defeat. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 13 February, 2021 10:04 IST Karolina Pliskova said she never got into her comfort zone on Saturday as the sixth seed exited the Australian Open following a 7-5, 7-5 third-round defeat by Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova at Rod Laver Arena.SCORE CENTREPliskova’s frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse and was then handed a point deduction for smashing another racket in the tunnel between sets. Pliskova told a news conference she had been a little bit surprised at the second warning but that it had had a positive impact on her game.“I think actually it helped me in the second set because I was (annoyed) so I started to play well,” she said.ALSO READ | Svitolina beats Putintseva, moves into fourth roundAfter losing the opening set Pliskova raced to a 5-0 lead in the second before the wheels came off, allowing Muchova to complete the victory and reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time.“There was long game for 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she just played little bit better at this moment,” Pliskova added. “Of course, I played quite amazing to 5-0, but then it’s quite tough to hold this level. First #AusOpen 4R ✅ Win against Top-10 opponent @karomuchova7 #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/Ce10b2s3VO— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 13, 2021 “I had chances ... on my serve, I just could do so many things better today. I don’t think my game is the top for sure. I don’t want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost. The feeling was not great from any of my matches here. I think overall, too many mistakes, too much panic in the rallies. I don’t know if it’s just not having any matches much lately. I don’t feel like safe with anything I was doing on the court.”Muchova, the World No. 27, next faces either Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic or Elise Mertens of Belgium for a place in the quarterfinals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos