World number 15 Karolina Pliskova has sacked her German coach Sascha Bajin after 20 months.

Even good things something comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team. It was an incredible time and i learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself :) One of the best coaches out there, good luck my friend💪😎 pic.twitter.com/tACXEyspad — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) July 11, 2022

"Even good things something (sic) comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team," the former world number one said in a tweet on Monday.

Also Read Jabeur slips in rankings after Wimbledon final loss

"It was an incredible time and I learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself," added the 30-year-old Czech.

Pliskova reached the Wimbledon finals last year, losing to Ashleigh Barty.

This year, however, she crashed out in the second round, losing to British wildcard Katie Boulter, ranked 131 in the world.

She has never won a Grand Slam title. Her last WTA title came in Brisbane in January 2020.

Before taking over Pliskova in November 2020, the 37-year-old Bajin had led Naomi Osaka to back-to-back Grand Slam wins at the US Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019.

The 2018 WTA Coach of the Year had also worked with Serena Williams, Kristina Mladenovic and Dayana Yastremska.