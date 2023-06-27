MagazineBuy Print

Kathy Rinaldi to leave as the captain of the US Billie Jean King Cup team after 2023

Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 10:01 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Team captain Kathy Rinaldi (right) of USA.
FILE PHOTO: Team captain Kathy Rinaldi (right) of USA. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Team captain Kathy Rinaldi (right) of USA. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Kathy Rinaldi will leave her role as the captain of the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year’s finals.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the change on Monday.

Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.

“It has been an incredible ride,” said Rinaldi, who will stay on with the USTA as the head of its women’s program for player development.

No replacement has been named for the BJK Cup position.

The 2023 finals will be held in Seville, Spain, from November 7-12.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
