Kenin beats Zidansek to start Veneto Open

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Veneto Open on Monday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 10:42 IST , GAIBA, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo of Sofia Kenin.
File Photo of Sofia Kenin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo of Sofia Kenin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Veneto Open on Monday.

Kenin raced to a 5-0 advantage in the first set then lost four straight games before closing it out and running away with the second.

Ranked No. 127 after an injury-plagued 2022, Kenin was playing her second match on grass this season after losing to Sonay Kartal in qualifying in Nottingham nine days earlier.

READ: Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and reached the French Open final that year.

Also, fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic eliminated Alessandra Teodosescu 6-2, 7-5; and sixth-seeded Yuan Yue defeated Han Na-lae 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Other winners included Italian wild card Lisa Pigato and Jang Su-jeong.

It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
