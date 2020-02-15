Tennis Tennis Kim Clijsters to face Kiki Bertens on WTA Tour return World number eight Kiki Bertens will be the first player to take on Kim Clijsters on the WTA Tour in over seven years next week. Tom Webber 15 February, 2020 16:20 IST Kim Clijsters will face Kiki Bertens in her comeback match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. - Getty Images Tom Webber 15 February, 2020 16:20 IST Kim Clijsters will begin her WTA Tour comeback against world number eight Kiki Bertens at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The first-round clash will be the four-time major champion's first professional match in seven and a half years, having retired after the 2012 US Open.READ | Bertens makes semifinals in St. Petersburg as Kvitova withdraws Clijsters, a mother of three, revealed her shock decision to return to tennis last September but a knee injury forced her to sit out the start of the season. The 36-year-old, a former world number one, was granted a wildcard for the singles tournament in Dubai, which begins on Monday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos