WTA Finals: Kontaveit beats Krejcikova in opener

Anett Kontaveit's outstanding late-season form continued on Wednesday as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 in the first match of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

The 25-year-old Estonian captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point.

Kontaveit, who was the final singles player to secure her place in the eight-player tournament, claimed four WTA titles this year to surge to world number eight and has now won 11 straight matches.

French Open champion Krejcikova, who is the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the competition, never found a rhythm on the purple court in the high-altitude Mexican city.

Former world number one's Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova will play in the evening session.

The WTA Finals were not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.