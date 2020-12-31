KSLTA announces State-ranking Tour

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) announced a State-ranking Tour that aims to provide opportunities for players across age groups and levels to experience a competitive tennis environment.

It will be quantified by State-ranking points and a monthly rollover ranking system which will culminate in a year-ending State Championship.

The Junior Tour will be held in five age groups (U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18) while the Pro Tour will have the men’s and women’s categories. There will also be five senior categories (35+, 45+, 55+, 65+ and 75+). Events for wheelchair tennis players will be held in the U-18, men’s and women’s categories. Pro Tour competitions will carry prize money in the range ₹30,000 to ₹2 lakh per event.

KSLTA also announced a plan to bring all the tennis players, tennis academies, tennis coaches under one umbrella. To that effect, KSLTA launched a registration drive on Wednesday with Rohan Bopanna becoming the first player to register.

“KSLTA’s developmental Tour is a shot in the arm for all aspiring players,” said Bopanna, also a joint vice-president of KSLTA. “The registration process will bring each and every player under one umbrella and start one big family,” he added.

Players/coaches/academies can register online by visiting www.kslta.com. Call 080-22863636 for further information.