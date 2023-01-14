Tennis

Qualifier Davis wins in Hobart, Bencic takes Adelaide title

Davis beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto to win the Hobart International title, while Bencic broke Daria Kasatkina to clinch the Adelaide International event.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 13:28 IST
14 January, 2023 13:28 IST
Lauren Davis (L) and Belinda Bencic win Hobart and Adelaide titles.

Lauren Davis (L) and Belinda Bencic win Hobart and Adelaide titles. | Photo Credit: REUTERS, AFP

Davis beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto to win the Hobart International title, while Bencic broke Daria Kasatkina to clinch the Adelaide International event.

Lauren Davis returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in six years after the American qualifier beat Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(0) 6-2 in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final and won the trophy without dropping a set.

Also Read
Australian Open: Caroline Garcia ‘uncomfortable’ after reaction to bulimia comments

Cocciaretto, 21, had downed former Hobart International and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to reach the final.

Davis saved two set points in the opening set and then breezed through the tiebreak without dropping a point before breaking early in the second to beat her younger opponent.

“I have a lot of emotions going through my body right now. I’m just really happy, really excited. I really had to play my best in order to win today.”

The 29-year-old American, who faces Danka Kovinic in the Australian Open first round, became the fourth qualifier to win the title in Hobart after Germany’s Mona Barthel, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and Belgian Elise Mertens.

In the Adelaide tune-up tournament, Swiss Belinda Bencic broke Daria Kasatkina seven times in the final to win 6-0 6-2 and claim her eighth career title after both players had received walkovers in the semis.

Also Read | Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas aims to bring Samurai spirit to Melbourne Park

Tokyo Olympics champion Bencic did not face a single break point in the 67-minute contest while she also won the first eight games in a row.

Bencic is the 12th seed at the Australian Open and begins her campaign against Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova while eighth seed Kasatkina faces Russian compatriot Varvara Gracheva.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us